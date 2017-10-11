Top Stories
Hilarie Burton Says Ben Affleck Groped Her on 'TRL'

Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Says She Feels 'Very Bad' for Him

Harvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman Announces Separation, Calls His Actions 'Unforgivable'

Wed, 11 October 2017 at 2:20 am

'Arrow' & 'The Flash' Stars Film [SPOILER] Scene for Crossover Episode!

SPOILER ALERT - These photos contain possible spoilers for the upcoming episodes of The Flash and Arrow, so continue at your own risk!

Stephen Amell and Emily Bett Rickards share a romantic kiss while filming a scene for The Flash and Arrow‘s crossover episode on Tuesday (October 10) in Vancouver, Canada.

Also spotted on set were Grant Gustin and Candice Patton and photographers on location say that the two on-screen couples were filming a double wedding scene on the waterfront!

This isn’t yet confirmed, but it would be very exciting if this is indeed true. EPs Marc Guggenheim and Greg Berlanti both teased that the crossover would feature life events.

“It’s a big life event for a few different people on the show…there are many life events that happen.”

Other stars spotted on the set that day include David Ramsey, as well as Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist. See those pics on JustJaredJR.com

20+ pictures inside from the set of the Arrow and The Flash crossover episode…

