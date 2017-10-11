Bella Hadid Doesn't Care 'Anymore' That The Weeknd is Dating Selena Gomez
Yolanda Hadid, Bella Hadid‘s mom, made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday (October 10), and Andy Cohen asked her a question about Bella‘s ex The Weeknd.
“Does Bella care that The Weeknd is with Selena [Gomez]?” Andy asked.
“Not anymore, I think,” Yolanda responded.
Then, Andy pressed Yolanda about Drake, who threw Bella a birthday party this week in New York. There are rumors they are dating, and Andy went for it and asked!
“Are you kidding! What are we [doing] here?,” Yolanda responded. “I mean, they’re friends!”