Bella Hadid's Beige Sweater Dress is Our New Fall Must-Have

Bella Hadid is looking so fall chic with her latest look!

The model, who just celebrated her 21st birthday, was spotted out and about on Wednesday (October 11) in New York City.

She rocked a beige knitted sweater dress featuring a collar, leather pockets and accents, and silver buttons.

Bella paired the dress with zip-up black pumps with a low heel, accessorizing with a brown cross-body purse, silver and gold necklace, and black oval sunglasses with an orange tint.

ICYMI, Bella‘s mom Yolanda recently opened up about Bella‘s dating life and how Bella feels about Selena Gomez dating her ex, The Weeknd.

