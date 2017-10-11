Top Stories
Ben Affleck Apologizes to Hilarie Burton for Groping Incident

Blake Lively Rocks Shorter Hair, Brings Mom &amp; Sister to 'All I See Is You' Screening!

Cara Delevingne Recounts Terrifying Encounter with Harvey Weinstein

Wed, 11 October 2017 at 10:35 pm

Brooklyn Decker Flaunts Her Baby Bump While Out in NYC

Brooklyn Decker Flaunts Her Baby Bump While Out in NYC

Brooklyn Decker is all smiles as she leaves her hotel on Wednesday afternoon (October 11) in New York City.

The 30-year-old actress showed off her growing baby bump in a tight, little black dress as she stepped out for the day.

Brooklyn then attended a Clearblue event to help the pregnancy test brand launch their new Clearblue Connected Ovulation Test System.

A few months ago, Brooklyn and her husband Andy Roddick announced that the couple were expecting their second child together earlier this summer.

brooklyn decker flaunts her baby bum while out in nyc 01
brooklyn decker flaunts her baby bum while out in nyc 02
brooklyn decker flaunts her baby bum while out in nyc 03
brooklyn decker flaunts her baby bum while out in nyc 04
brooklyn decker flaunts her baby bum while out in nyc 05
brooklyn decker flaunts her baby bum while out in nyc 06
brooklyn decker flaunts her baby bum while out in nyc 07
brooklyn decker flaunts her baby bum while out in nyc 08
brooklyn decker flaunts her baby bum while out in nyc 09
brooklyn decker flaunts her baby bum while out in nyc 10
brooklyn decker flaunts her baby bum while out in nyc 11

