Brooklyn Decker Flaunts Her Baby Bump While Out in NYC
Brooklyn Decker is all smiles as she leaves her hotel on Wednesday afternoon (October 11) in New York City.
The 30-year-old actress showed off her growing baby bump in a tight, little black dress as she stepped out for the day.
Brooklyn then attended a Clearblue event to help the pregnancy test brand launch their new Clearblue Connected Ovulation Test System.
A few months ago, Brooklyn and her husband Andy Roddick announced that the couple were expecting their second child together earlier this summer.
