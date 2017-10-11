Cate Blanchett & Tessa Thompson Stun at 'Thor: Ragnarok' Hollywood Premiere!
Cate Blanchett and Tessa Thompson hit the red carpet at the premiere of their new movie Thor: Ragnarok on Tuesday (October 10) at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.
The ladies are starring in the movie as the villain Hela and the heroine Valkyrie, respectively.
Thor: Ragnarok, the third installment of the hit franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to hit theaters on November 3. Make sure to check it out!
FYI: Cate is wearing a Gucci dress. Tessa is wearing a Schiaparelli Couture dress and Graziela Gems jewelry.