Top Stories
Hilarie Burton Says Ben Affleck Groped Her on 'TRL'

Hilarie Burton Says Ben Affleck Groped Her on 'TRL'

Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Says She Feels 'Very Bad' for Him

Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Says She Feels 'Very Bad' for Him

Harvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman Announces Separation, Calls His Actions 'Unforgivable'

Harvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman Announces Separation, Calls His Actions 'Unforgivable'

Wed, 11 October 2017 at 12:56 am

Cate Blanchett & Tessa Thompson Stun at 'Thor: Ragnarok' Hollywood Premiere!

Cate Blanchett & Tessa Thompson Stun at 'Thor: Ragnarok' Hollywood Premiere!

Cate Blanchett and Tessa Thompson hit the red carpet at the premiere of their new movie Thor: Ragnarok on Tuesday (October 10) at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

The ladies are starring in the movie as the villain Hela and the heroine Valkyrie, respectively.

Thor: Ragnarok, the third installment of the hit franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to hit theaters on November 3. Make sure to check it out!

FYI: Cate is wearing a Gucci dress. Tessa is wearing a Schiaparelli Couture dress and Graziela Gems jewelry.

Just Jared on Facebook
cate blanchett tessa thompson thor ragnarok premiere 01
cate blanchett tessa thompson thor ragnarok premiere 02
cate blanchett tessa thompson thor ragnarok premiere 03
cate blanchett tessa thompson thor ragnarok premiere 04
cate blanchett tessa thompson thor ragnarok premiere 05
cate blanchett tessa thompson thor ragnarok premiere 06
cate blanchett tessa thompson thor ragnarok premiere 07
cate blanchett tessa thompson thor ragnarok premiere 08
cate blanchett tessa thompson thor ragnarok premiere 09
cate blanchett tessa thompson thor ragnarok premiere 10
cate blanchett tessa thompson thor ragnarok premiere 11
cate blanchett tessa thompson thor ragnarok premiere 12

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Cate Blanchett, Tessa Thompson, Thor: Ragnarok

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Nelly's ex-girlfriend Ashanti is speaking out about his rape accusations - TMZ
  • Jordan Fisher is sharing his adoption story - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Winslet and other celebrities are speaking out against Harvey Weinstein - TooFab
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi just released its first full trailer - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Tiffany Thornton is defending her new marriage following her husband's passing in 2015 - Just Jared Jr