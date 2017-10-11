Top Stories
Hilarie Burton Says Ben Affleck Groped Her on 'TRL'

Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Says She Feels 'Very Bad' for Him

Harvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman Announces Separation, Calls His Actions 'Unforgivable'

Wed, 11 October 2017 at 10:05 am

Ciara & Janet Jackson Spend the Day at Disneyland Together!

Ciara and Janet Jackson pose for a selfie together while spending the day at Disneyland with their kids on Tuesday (October 10) in Anaheim, Calif.

“Love You @JanetJackson❤️ #FunTimes,” Ciara captioned the photo on her Instagram account.

Ciara brought her son Future Jr, 3, and Janet brought her son Eissa, 9 months, to enjoy the happiest place on Earth together.

Also pictured inside: Janet leaving Nobu later that evening after dinner out on Tuesday (October 10) in Malibu, Calif.

This Was So Much Fuuuunn!! #HandsUp!! 🙌🏽❤️

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Photos: Backgrid, Instagram
