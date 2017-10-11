Ciara & Janet Jackson Spend the Day at Disneyland Together!

Ciara and Janet Jackson pose for a selfie together while spending the day at Disneyland with their kids on Tuesday (October 10) in Anaheim, Calif.

“Love You @JanetJackson❤️ #FunTimes,” Ciara captioned the photo on her Instagram account.

Ciara brought her son Future Jr, 3, and Janet brought her son Eissa, 9 months, to enjoy the happiest place on Earth together.

Also pictured inside: Janet leaving Nobu later that evening after dinner out on Tuesday (October 10) in Malibu, Calif.

