Hilarie Burton Says Ben Affleck Groped Her on 'TRL'

Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Says She Feels 'Very Bad' for Him

Harvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman Announces Separation, Calls His Actions 'Unforgivable'

Wed, 11 October 2017 at 10:26 am

Colin Firth Felt 'Nausea' Reading Harvey Weinstein Allegations

Colin Firth, who starred in the Harvey Weinstein Oscar winner The King’s Speech back in 2011, has released a statement after the allegations of sexual assault and harassment have come to light via his victims.

“It’s with a feeling of nausea that I read what was going on while I was benefiting from Harvey Weinstein’s support,” the 57-year-old actor told The Guardian. “He was a powerful and frightening man to stand up to. It must have been terrifying for these women to step up and call him out. And horrifying to be subjected to that kind of harassment. I applaud their courage.”

“By coming forward they’ve provided a jolting wake up throughout our industry. I hope it’s going to be a help to others, both in our own industry and elsewhere,” Colin concluded in his statement.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Colin Firth, Harvey Weinstein

