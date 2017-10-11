Colton Haynes Opens Up About Battle with Depression & Anxiety

Colton Haynes is getting real about his struggle with depression and anxiety.

The 29-year-old actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (October 10) to share a candid post about his decades-long battle with anxiety and depression, in honor of World Mental Health Day.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Colton Haynes

“This is a photo I took of myself about a month ago when I had reached a point where I had no idea what to do. I had been in bed crying/paralyzed for 3 wks with no explanation. My personal life & career were at an all time high,” Colton captioned the below photo.

Colton continued: “I’ve talked about this before but I can’t stress enough how important it is to seek help when your feeling down or in your darkest moments. I’ve struggled with Anxiety & Depression since I was in the 5th grade & it’s not something that should go untreated or uncared for. I know a lot of people don’t understand mental illness & pass it off as ppl being dramatic…but it’s a chemical Imbalance that no one wants to struggle through. It’s not easy.”

Colton has had quite an impressive year so far. He currently stars on the new season of American Horror Story: Cult and will be getting married to celeb florist Jeff Leatham later this month.

“So let’s all take a second to reach out to those in need of help & those who just need someone to talk to or some encouragement. A little love goes a long way. My heart is with my fellow survivors & ppl struggling through this disease…you aren’t alone. ❤️❤️❤️,” Colton concluded his post.