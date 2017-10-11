Top Stories
Hilarie Burton Says Ben Affleck Groped Her on 'TRL'

Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Says She Feels 'Very Bad' for Him

Harvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman Announces Separation, Calls His Actions 'Unforgivable'

Wed, 11 October 2017 at 11:04 am

Daisy Ridley Raps Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' - Watch Now!

Daisy Ridley is on the cover of Vogue‘s November issue, and in conjunction, took part in their 73 questions video series!

The 25-year-old Star Wars: The Last Jedi star shared lots of fun info in the video, and at one point, she was asked what song she knows all the lyrics to. At that point, Daisy began rapping Eminem‘s “Lose Yourself!”

If you want to see Daisy rap the song, scroll to 1:50!

Check out the entire video of Daisy answering Vogue‘s 73 questions below…
