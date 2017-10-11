Daisy Ridley Reveals How Stressful 'Star Wars' Fame Can Be

Daisy Ridley is looking so stunning on the cover of Vogue magazine’s November 2017 issue.

Here’s what the 25-year-old Star Wars: The Last Jedi actress had to share with the mag:

On what she was like as a kid: “I was a little tomboy. Loud. Often very sassy. Insane amounts of energy. I remember asking, ‘Was I shy?’ And my mum laughing hysterically. She said I used to run into a room and go, ‘Helloooo!’ ”

On if she’s single: “I’m not saying.”

On dealing with Star Wars fame: “People were recognizing me—I still don’t know how to handle it. My skin got really bad because I was stressed. It was crippling. I just felt so seen and so self-conscious….I heard a knock on the door. These two guys went, ‘Hey, Daisy, can I get an autograph?’ and I literally went, ‘No f*ckin’ way.’ My mum said to me, ‘Everyone’s trying to take ownership of you.’”

On starting therapy to deal with the pain: “I went and saw a lovely lady. I felt like I was sort of reducing myself because I was so worried that people would recognize me,”

For more from Daisy, visit Vogue.com.

FYI: Daisy is wearing a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress and earrings on the cover.