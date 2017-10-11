Top Stories
Hilarie Burton Says Ben Affleck Groped Her on 'TRL'

Hilarie Burton Says Ben Affleck Groped Her on 'TRL'

Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Says She Feels 'Very Bad' for Him

Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Says She Feels 'Very Bad' for Him

Harvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman Announces Separation, Calls His Actions 'Unforgivable'

Harvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman Announces Separation, Calls His Actions 'Unforgivable'

Wed, 11 October 2017 at 8:50 am

Daisy Ridley Reveals How Stressful 'Star Wars' Fame Can Be

Daisy Ridley Reveals How Stressful 'Star Wars' Fame Can Be

Daisy Ridley is looking so stunning on the cover of Vogue magazine’s November 2017 issue.

Here’s what the 25-year-old Star Wars: The Last Jedi actress had to share with the mag:

On what she was like as a kid: “I was a little tomboy. Loud. Often very sassy. Insane amounts of energy. I remember asking, ‘Was I shy?’ And my mum laughing hysterically. She said I used to run into a room and go, ‘Helloooo!’ ”

On if she’s single: “I’m not saying.”

On dealing with Star Wars fame: “People were recognizing me—I still don’t know how to handle it. My skin got really bad because I was stressed. It was crippling. I just felt so seen and so self-conscious….I heard a knock on the door. These two guys went, ‘Hey, Daisy, can I get an autograph?’ and I literally went, ‘No f*ckin’ way.’ My mum said to me, ‘Everyone’s trying to take ownership of you.’”

On starting therapy to deal with the pain: “I went and saw a lovely lady. I felt like I was sort of reducing myself because I was so worried that people would recognize me,”

For more from Daisy, visit Vogue.com.

FYI: Daisy is wearing a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress and earrings on the cover.
Just Jared on Facebook
daisy ridley vogue november 2017 01
daisy ridley vogue november 2017 02
daisy ridley vogue november 2017 03

Credit: Mario Testino/Vogue
Posted to: Daisy Ridley, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rose McGowan slams Ben Affleck over his comments on Harvey Weinstein's sexual harassment scandal - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch reveals what she won't do for a role - Just Jared Jr
  • Tara Reid reunites with one of her American Pie co-stars - TooFab
  • Ana de Armas reveals her first impression of Ryan Gosling - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch the new Freakish trailer - Just Jared Jr