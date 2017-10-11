Diane Kruger & Carey Mulligan Celebrate Résonances de Cartier High Jewelry Launch!

Diane Kruger is stunning in a red gown as she hits the carpet at Cartier‘s launch celebration of Resonances de Cartier held on Tuesday (October 1) at a private dinner at Governors Island in New York City.

The 41-year-old actress was joined by Carey Mulligan, Sofia Boutella, Jessica Hart, Martha Stewart, Sofia Coppola, Alexandra Richards, designer Wes Gordon and musical guest Andra Day at the event celebrating the house’s new high jewelry collection.

Diane, Carey and guests were all transported to the surprise location created and designed exclusively for the event. The New York City skyline served as the backdrop while guests enjoyed a preview of Cartier‘s exquiste jewels.



@cartier #cartierhighjewelry ♥️ @micaelaerlanger @giambattistavalli @gitabass A post shared by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on Oct 10, 2017 at 8:50pm PDT

FYI: Diane is wearing Giambattista Valli. Carey is wearing Christian Dior. Sofia Boutella is wearing Giamba. Sofia Coppola is wearing Chanel.