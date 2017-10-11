Top Stories
Hilarie Burton Says Ben Affleck Groped Her on 'TRL'

Hilarie Burton Says Ben Affleck Groped Her on 'TRL'

Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Says She Feels 'Very Bad' for Him

Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Says She Feels 'Very Bad' for Him

Harvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman Announces Separation, Calls His Actions 'Unforgivable'

Harvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman Announces Separation, Calls His Actions 'Unforgivable'

Wed, 11 October 2017 at 10:07 am

Diane Kruger & Carey Mulligan Celebrate Résonances de Cartier High Jewelry Launch!

Diane Kruger & Carey Mulligan Celebrate Résonances de Cartier High Jewelry Launch!

Diane Kruger is stunning in a red gown as she hits the carpet at Cartier‘s launch celebration of Resonances de Cartier held on Tuesday (October 1) at a private dinner at Governors Island in New York City.

The 41-year-old actress was joined by Carey Mulligan, Sofia Boutella, Jessica Hart, Martha Stewart, Sofia Coppola, Alexandra Richards, designer Wes Gordon and musical guest Andra Day at the event celebrating the house’s new high jewelry collection.

Diane, Carey and guests were all transported to the surprise location created and designed exclusively for the event. The New York City skyline served as the backdrop while guests enjoyed a preview of Cartier‘s exquiste jewels.


@cartier #cartierhighjewelry ♥️ @micaelaerlanger @giambattistavalli @gitabass

A post shared by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on

FYI: Diane is wearing Giambattista Valli. Carey is wearing Christian Dior. Sofia Boutella is wearing Giamba. Sofia Coppola is wearing Chanel.
Just Jared on Facebook
diane kruger carey mulligan celebrate resonances de cartier high jewelry launch 01
diane kruger carey mulligan celebrate resonances de cartier high jewelry launch 02
diane kruger carey mulligan celebrate resonances de cartier high jewelry launch 03
diane kruger carey mulligan celebrate resonances de cartier high jewelry launch 04
diane kruger carey mulligan celebrate resonances de cartier high jewelry launch 05
diane kruger carey mulligan celebrate resonances de cartier high jewelry launch 06
diane kruger carey mulligan celebrate resonances de cartier high jewelry launch 07
diane kruger carey mulligan celebrate resonances de cartier high jewelry launch 08
diane kruger carey mulligan celebrate resonances de cartier high jewelry launch 09
diane kruger carey mulligan celebrate resonances de cartier high jewelry launch 10
diane kruger carey mulligan celebrate resonances de cartier high jewelry launch 11
diane kruger carey mulligan celebrate resonances de cartier high jewelry launch 12

Credit: Zach Hilty; Photos: BFA
Posted to: Alexandra Richards, Andra Day, Carey Mulligan, Diane Kruger, Jessica Hart, Martha Stewart, Sofia Boutella, Sofia Coppola

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rose McGowan slams Ben Affleck over his comments on Harvey Weinstein's sexual harassment scandal - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch reveals what she won't do for a role - Just Jared Jr
  • Tara Reid reunites with one of her American Pie co-stars - TooFab
  • Ana de Armas reveals her first impression of Ryan Gosling - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch the new Freakish trailer - Just Jared Jr
  • Effy

    Carey looks good here.