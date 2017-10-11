Diddy Tells Ellen His Success Motivation Is To 'Help People Who Are Less Fortunate Than Myself'
Sean “Diddy” Combs made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Wednesdays (October 11), and opened up about the real motivation behind his consistent No. 1 placement on Forbes’ lists.
“My motivation is not to make the most money. It’s to give the most money away to help people who are less fortunate than myself,” Diddy told Ellen after she commended him for donating $100,000 to Puerto Rico hurricane relief.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sean “Diddy” Combs
Diddy later is joined by his pal French Montana on the couch: “”He’s a special artist and he’s like my best friend,” Diddy said, before praising his global efforts. “He went to Uganda, saw that they didn’t have a hospital, so he went and built a hospital.”
Diddy and French also hit the stage to give a special Bad Boy-themed medley performance, which included a rendition of his 1997 classic “Mo Money Mo Problems” – Watch more after the cut!
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Talks His Butt, and Feeling Happy
Click inside to watch the rest of Diddy and French Montana’s appearance on The Ellen Show…
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Praises a ‘Humble’ French Montana for His Philanthropy
French Montana Performs with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Swae Lee
Also on Just Jared
JJ Links Around The Web
- Rose McGowan slams Ben Affleck over his comments on Harvey Weinstein's sexual harassment scandal - TMZ
- Madelaine Petsch reveals what she won't do for a role - Just Jared Jr
- Tara Reid reunites with one of her American Pie co-stars - TooFab
- Ana de Armas reveals her first impression of Ryan Gosling - The Hollywood Reporter
- Watch the new Freakish trailer - Just Jared Jr