Diddy Tells Ellen His Success Motivation Is To 'Help People Who Are Less Fortunate Than Myself'

Sean “Diddy” Combs made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Wednesdays (October 11), and opened up about the real motivation behind his consistent No. 1 placement on Forbes’ lists.

“My motivation is not to make the most money. It’s to give the most money away to help people who are less fortunate than myself,” Diddy told Ellen after she commended him for donating $100,000 to Puerto Rico hurricane relief.

Diddy later is joined by his pal French Montana on the couch: “”He’s a special artist and he’s like my best friend,” Diddy said, before praising his global efforts. “He went to Uganda, saw that they didn’t have a hospital, so he went and built a hospital.”

Diddy and French also hit the stage to give a special Bad Boy-themed medley performance, which included a rendition of his 1997 classic “Mo Money Mo Problems” – Watch more after the cut!



