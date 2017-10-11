Top Stories
Hilarie Burton Says Ben Affleck Groped Her on 'TRL'

Hilarie Burton Says Ben Affleck Groped Her on 'TRL'

Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Says She Feels 'Very Bad' for Him

Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Says She Feels 'Very Bad' for Him

Harvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman Announces Separation, Calls His Actions 'Unforgivable'

Harvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman Announces Separation, Calls His Actions 'Unforgivable'

Wed, 11 October 2017 at 4:06 am

Eminem's 'The Storm' Rap Lyrics About Donald Trump Revealed!

Eminem's 'The Storm' Rap Lyrics About Donald Trump Revealed!

Eminem‘s freestyle rap in which he slams President Trump is going viral and you’re probably looking for the lyrics, so we’re bringing them to you here!

The 44-year-old rapper’s freestyle, which has reportedly been titled “The Storm,” aired during the 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards on Tuesday night (October 10).

Em called out the president for criticizing NFL players, for his reaction to the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, and more.

At the end of the rap, Eminem said a big “f–k you” to any of his fans who consider themselves to be Trump supporters.

Click inside to read the lyrics…

Read the full lyrics below.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: BET
Posted to: Donald Trump, Eminem, Lyrics, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rose McGowan slams Ben Affleck over his comments on Harvey Weinstein's sexual harassment scandal - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch reveals what she won't do for a role - Just Jared Jr
  • Tara Reid reunites with one of her American Pie co-stars - TooFab
  • Ana de Armas reveals her first impression of Ryan Gosling - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch the new Freakish trailer - Just Jared Jr