Evan Rachel Wood Talks Harvey Weinstein, Sexual Assault, & Why Women Don't Come Forward Right Away (Video)

Evan Rachel Wood is speaking out about Harvey Weinstein and the various sexual assault accusations being made against him.

In a YouTube video she posted on Wednesday (October 11), the 30-year-old Westworld actress – a sexual assault survivor herself who has revealed that she has been raped twice – explains why she and other survivors often have a hard time calling out their abusers.

“It took seven years to even admit to myself that I had been raped,” she says.

“These are the two things keeping women from telling their stories: No faith in the system that it will actually work for them and fear of their perpetrators,” she continues. “I’m not ashamed to say that I’m not ready to come forth with the names, because I’m here to identify a problem. I’m here to tell you that I’m afraid and I don’t think that’s my fault. I’m here to tell you that I’m afraid so that we can identify the problem.”

“We need to make people feel safe enough to come forward,” she adds. “You shouldn’t have to weigh your livelihood, your job, everything you’ve ever worked for, your reputation, your friends, your safety. That’s why women don’t come forward.”

When people ask why she stays in the industry, Evan responds, “You have a much better chance at fighting it from the inside. You have to stay and fight. Otherwise, they win.”

Watch the powerful full video below.



I’m here to tell you that I’m afraid