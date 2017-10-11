Exes Liev Schreiber & Naomi Watts Reunite at NYC Event

Liev Schrieber joins ex-girlfriend Naomi Watts at auction and party honoring John Alexander The New York Academy of Arts on Wednesday night (October 11) at Sotheby’s in New York City.

The friendly exes were spotted chatting and bidding on art together as they were joined by Brooke Shields at the party.

Earlier that night, Liev hit the red carpet solo for the premiere of Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold during the 2017 New York Film Festival.

Liev was joined at the premiere of the Netflix documentary by Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick.

