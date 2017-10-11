Fox's 'A Christmas Story' Live Musical Casts Ralphie - Meet Andy Walken!

Fox’s live production of A Christmas Story has cast its Ralphie!

Andy Walken, 11, of Seattle will portray the iconic role made famous by Peter Billingsley in the 1983 holiday classic.

The original film takes place in the 1940s and follows Ralphie as he attempts to convince his parents, his teacher, and Santa that a Red Ryder B.B. gun really is the perfect Christmas gift.

Andy beat out more than 350 applicants.

He joins Maya Rudolph as Ralphie’s mother as well as Matthew Broderick as the narrator.

Oscar and Tony-winning duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will write new music for the event.

Don’t miss the three-hour A Christmas Story live production when it comes to Fox on December 17 at 7 p.m. ET with a West Coast delay.

Watch a video of Andy finding out he got the role below!



Finding Ralphie | A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE!