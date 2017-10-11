Top Stories
Wed, 11 October 2017 at 12:15 pm

Freida Pinto, Yara Shadidi & Ashley Graham Team up for 'Glamour's The Girl Project!

Freida Pinto, Yara Shadidi & Ashley Graham Team up for 'Glamour's The Girl Project!

Freida Pinto rocks a colorful ensemble as she strikes a pose attends Glamour magazine‘s The Girl Project Hosts Rally On International Day Of The Girl held on Wednesday (October 11) in New York City.

The 32-year-old actress was joined at the event by Yara Shadidi, Ashley Graham, Orange is the New Black star Uzo Aduba and model Herieth Paul.

The Girl Project is a philanthropic initiative by Glamour dedicated to breaking down the barriers that stand between girls all over the world and a quality education.

This young queen is taking over our visuals and I’m so very proud to know her!,” Yara captioned with her Instagram post of herself with Herieth.


This clique right here?!?! #internationaldayofthegirl #elavatorfullofinspiration⚡️

A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on

Credit: Craig Barritt; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ashley Graham, Freida Pinto, Herieth Paul, Uzo Aduba, Yara Shadidi

