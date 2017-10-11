Freida Pinto, Yara Shadidi & Ashley Graham Team up for 'Glamour's The Girl Project!

Freida Pinto rocks a colorful ensemble as she strikes a pose attends Glamour magazine‘s The Girl Project Hosts Rally On International Day Of The Girl held on Wednesday (October 11) in New York City.

The 32-year-old actress was joined at the event by Yara Shadidi, Ashley Graham, Orange is the New Black star Uzo Aduba and model Herieth Paul.

The Girl Project is a philanthropic initiative by Glamour dedicated to breaking down the barriers that stand between girls all over the world and a quality education.

This young queen is taking over our visuals and I’m so very proud to know her!,” Yara captioned with her Instagram post of herself with Herieth.