Gal Gadot Eats the Last Fry in Funny 'SNL' Skit Cut for Time - Watch Now!

There’s still more Gal Gadot goodness coming out from her debut Saturday Night Live hosting gig on Saturday (October 7)!

Aside from locking lips with Kate McKinnon and doing her best impressions of Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, the 32-year-old Wonder Woman actress starred in a skit that was cut for time, called “The Last Fry.”

In the skit, Gal plays a gorgeous woman who distracts two guys (Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett) from some rather pressing world events – and she even busts a move!

Watch the amusing SNL skit that was cut for time below.