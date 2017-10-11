Top Stories
Ben Affleck Apologizes to Hilarie Burton for Groping Incident

Ben Affleck Apologizes to Hilarie Burton for Groping Incident

Blake Lively Rocks Shorter Hair, Brings Mom &amp; Sister to 'All I See Is You' Screening!

Blake Lively Rocks Shorter Hair, Brings Mom & Sister to 'All I See Is You' Screening!

Cara Delevingne Recounts Terrifying Encounter with Harvey Weinstein

Cara Delevingne Recounts Terrifying Encounter with Harvey Weinstein

Wed, 11 October 2017 at 7:09 pm

Gal Gadot Eats the Last Fry in Funny 'SNL' Skit Cut for Time - Watch Now!

Gal Gadot Eats the Last Fry in Funny 'SNL' Skit Cut for Time - Watch Now!

There’s still more Gal Gadot goodness coming out from her debut Saturday Night Live hosting gig on Saturday (October 7)!

Aside from locking lips with Kate McKinnon and doing her best impressions of Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, the 32-year-old Wonder Woman actress starred in a skit that was cut for time, called “The Last Fry.”

In the skit, Gal plays a gorgeous woman who distracts two guys (Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett) from some rather pressing world events – and she even busts a move!

Watch the amusing SNL skit that was cut for time below.
Just Jared on Facebook
gal snl 1
gal snl 2

Photos: NBC, YouTube
Posted to: Beck Bennett, Gal Gadot, kyle mooney, Saturday Night Live

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rose McGowan slams Ben Affleck over his comments on Harvey Weinstein's sexual harassment scandal - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch reveals what she won't do for a role - Just Jared Jr
  • Tara Reid reunites with one of her American Pie co-stars - TooFab
  • Ana de Armas reveals her first impression of Ryan Gosling - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch the new Freakish trailer - Just Jared Jr