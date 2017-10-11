Gina Rodriguez Shows Her Salsa Skills For a Good Cause!

Gina Rodriguez salsa-ed her way onto The Ellen Show!

The 33-year-old Jane the Virgin actress showed off her dancing skills while making her way onto the set as part of Ellen‘s latest charitable competition.

Ellen partnered with Ulta Beauty for the Ultimately Beautiful Entrance Challenge and Gina‘s skilled entrance earned her $10,000 toward breast cancer research.

Later in the show, Gina taught one of Ellen‘s staff members the dance and Ellen donated $10,000 to hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico!

