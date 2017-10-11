Got7: '7 for 7' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Got7 returned with a brand new mini-album called 7 for 7 on Tuesday (October 10), and you can stream it in full right here!

The album is currently in the Top 10 on the U.S. iTunes Albums chart. This is the seven member K-Pop group’s first release since March’s Flight Log: Arrival, which shot to No. 1 on the Billboard World Albums Chart.

In addition to dropping the album, Got7 debuted the visual for their lead single “You Are,” which was co-written by group leader JB.

You can download the album now on iTunes or stream it below via Apple Music.

WHAT DO YOU THINK of GOT7‘s new album 7 For 7?