Hilarie Burton Says Ben Affleck Groped Her on 'TRL'

Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Says She Feels 'Very Bad' for Him

Harvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman Announces Separation, Calls His Actions 'Unforgivable'

Wed, 11 October 2017 at 7:00 am

Halle Berry Picks Out the Perfect Pumpkin While Shopping in Beverly Hills!

Halle Berry picks up a couple of pumpkins as she does some shopping at Bristol Farms grocery store on Monday afternoon (October 9) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 51-year-old Oscar-winning actress looked pretty in a gray dress and sunglasses as she spent the afternoon running errands.

Later that day, Halle took to Instagram to share a super cool photo of her carved pumpkin as she and her kids get ready for Halloween!

“Nothing like a little Frankenstein to get the season started,” Halle captioned the below photo.

