Top Stories
Ben Affleck Apologizes to Hilarie Burton for Groping Incident

Ben Affleck Apologizes to Hilarie Burton for Groping Incident

Blake Lively Rocks Shorter Hair, Brings Mom &amp; Sister to 'All I See Is You' Screening!

Blake Lively Rocks Shorter Hair, Brings Mom & Sister to 'All I See Is You' Screening!

Cara Delevingne Recounts Terrifying Encounter with Harvey Weinstein

Cara Delevingne Recounts Terrifying Encounter with Harvey Weinstein

Wed, 11 October 2017 at 8:50 pm

Harvey Weinstein Is Heading to a Rehab Center in Arizona (Report)

Harvey Weinstein Is Heading to a Rehab Center in Arizona (Report)

Following a 911 call placed by his daughter Remy Weinstein after a family dispute on Wednesday morning (October 11), Harvey Weinstein is heading to a treatment center in Arizona.

The movie producer, hit with numerous sexual harassment and assault allegations over the past week, was spotted taking a private jet from Van Nuys Airport bound for Arizona, according to TMZ.

Sources differ on which treatment facility he will enter, but it will reportedly be an inpatient program.

Original reports suggested that Harvey would be heading out of the country for treatment, but the plan has since changed.

Cara Delevingne is one of the latest actresses to step forward and share her terrifying account of meeting with Harvey.

Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Dave Kotinsky; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Harvey Weinstein

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rose McGowan slams Ben Affleck over his comments on Harvey Weinstein's sexual harassment scandal - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch reveals what she won't do for a role - Just Jared Jr
  • Tara Reid reunites with one of her American Pie co-stars - TooFab
  • Ana de Armas reveals her first impression of Ryan Gosling - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch the new Freakish trailer - Just Jared Jr