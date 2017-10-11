Harvey Weinstein Is Heading to a Rehab Center in Arizona (Report)

Following a 911 call placed by his daughter Remy Weinstein after a family dispute on Wednesday morning (October 11), Harvey Weinstein is heading to a treatment center in Arizona.

The movie producer, hit with numerous sexual harassment and assault allegations over the past week, was spotted taking a private jet from Van Nuys Airport bound for Arizona, according to TMZ.

Sources differ on which treatment facility he will enter, but it will reportedly be an inpatient program.

Original reports suggested that Harvey would be heading out of the country for treatment, but the plan has since changed.

