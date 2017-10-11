Top Stories
Ben Affleck Apologizes to Hilarie Burton for Groping Incident

Blake Lively Rocks Shorter Hair, Brings Mom &amp; Sister to 'All I See Is You' Screening!

Cara Delevingne Recounts Terrifying Encounter with Harvey Weinstein

Wed, 11 October 2017 at 5:30 pm

Is Aaron Judge Single? Yankees Star Might Be Dating Graphic Designer Sterling Olmstead!

Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees outfielder, will be taking the field today in the major game five of the American League Division Series.

Well, the 25-year-old athlete has been a huge breakout player this season for the Yankees, who are playing in the game against the Cleveland Indians. Not much is known about Aaron‘s personal life and many are speculating that he’s seeing a California-based graphic designer named Sterling Olmstead.

There is almost no proof that the pair are actually a couple except for one photo that fans have dug up from New Year’s Eve 2017.

In a photo posted to Aaron‘s Instagram, him and Sterling are with a group of people and it appears that they are possibly holding hands. The pair have been silent on Instagram since New Year’s Eve, and Aaron has made no mention of Sterling in the media.

Best of luck to the Yankees and Cleveland tonight!
Photos: Getty
