Jennifer Lopez's Real-Life BFF Leah Remini Joins Her New Film

Jennifer Lopez wears some chic fall fashion while heading into the STX offices on Monday (October 9) in Los Angeles.

The 48-year-old entertainer likely had a meeting about her upcoming romantic comedy movie Second Act, which STK is producing.

It was announced the next day that Jennifer‘s real-life bestie Leah Remini is set to join the film as her character’s best friend and employee from Queens, according to THR.

Second Act is about a “big-box store employee (Lopez) who reinvents her life and her lifestyle, getting the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as a college degree, and that it is never too late for…wait for it…a second act.”

FYI: Jennifer is carrying a Salvatore Ferragamo handbag.