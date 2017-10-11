Top Stories
Hilarie Burton Says Ben Affleck Groped Her on 'TRL'

Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Says She Feels 'Very Bad' for Him

Harvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman Announces Separation, Calls His Actions 'Unforgivable'

Wed, 11 October 2017 at 6:00 am

Jennifer Lopez's Real-Life BFF Leah Remini Joins Her New Film

Jennifer Lopez wears some chic fall fashion while heading into the STX offices on Monday (October 9) in Los Angeles.

The 48-year-old entertainer likely had a meeting about her upcoming romantic comedy movie Second Act, which STK is producing.

It was announced the next day that Jennifer‘s real-life bestie Leah Remini is set to join the film as her character’s best friend and employee from Queens, according to THR.

Second Act is about a “big-box store employee (Lopez) who reinvents her life and her lifestyle, getting the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as a college degree, and that it is never too late for…wait for it…a second act.”

FYI: Jennifer is carrying a Salvatore Ferragamo handbag.
  • T Loves Martinis

    Another box office bomb headed our way. JHO can’t act.