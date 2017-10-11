Jessica Chastain Defends Matt Damon Amid Weinstein Controversy

Jessica Chastain is speaking out to defend her friend and former The Martian co-star Matt Damon after it was alleged that he helped disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein cover up a story about his alleged misconduct.

The Oscar-nominated actress tweeted out an article in which Matt denied trying to kill the story and she voiced her support for the actor.

“I believe that Matt was manipulated. I’ve spent time with him on The Martian and he’s a really good guy,” Jessica tweeted.

Matt has admitted that he was asked by Weinstein to talk to a reporter about a negative story, but that he was not aware it had to do with the producer’s alleged misconduct.

Jessica has been outspoken about the Weinstein scandal and her support for the women who have come forward. “I was warned from the beginning. The stories were everywhere. To deny that is to create an environment for it to happen again,” she tweeted on Monday.