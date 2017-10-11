Jonathan Groff Attends the Premiere of New Show 'Mindhunter' in London

Jonathan Groff attends the premiere of his new show Mindhunter at the 2017 BFI London Film Festival on Tuesday night (October 10) in London, England.

The 32-year-old actor looked handsome in a navy suit as he was joined on the red carpet by his co-star Holt McCallany and executive producer David Fincher.

The series follows two FBI agents set out on a sinister investigative odyssey to discover the brutal answers. You can watch the trailer for the show here.



Mindhunter begins streaming on Netflix on Friday, October 13.