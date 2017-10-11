Top Stories
Ben Affleck Apologizes to Hilarie Burton for Groping Incident

Celebrities React to Eminem's Donald Trump Freestyle Rap

Cara Delevingne Recounts Terrifying Encounter with Harvey Weinstein

Wed, 11 October 2017 at 2:50 pm

Kathy Griffin's CNN New Year's Eve Host Replacement Revealed

Andy Cohen has been tapped to replace Kathy Griffin as the co-host of CNN’s New Year’s Celebration Eve with Anderson Cooper.

“Andy is the life of the party wherever he goes, and what bigger party is there than New Year’s Eve? It is going to be a blast!” Anderson said in a statement about co-hosting with Andy (via Deadline).

Andy added, “I’ve been friends with Anderson for twenty-five years. We’ve traveled the world together and performed in 30 plus cities with “AC2″ and it’s all led to this one huge night!”

Kathy was fired from the show back in May after her beheaded Trump photo shoot.
