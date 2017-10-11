Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Clears Up Rumors About North & Saint's Relationship

Celebrities React to Eminem's Donald Trump Freestyle Rap

Cara Delevingne Recounts Terrifying Encounter with Harvey Weinstein

Wed, 11 October 2017 at 1:26 pm

Kim Kardashian Clears Up Rumors About North & Saint's Relationship

Kim Kardashian did a fun video shoot on her app with her grandmother MJ to clear up some rumors about her life!

One of the rumors Kim cleared up was, “Monster Mom! Kim says North does not like her brother Saint.” In the past, Kim has mentioned that North West, 4, does not like her little brother Saint West, 22 months.

“Obviously North loves Saint, she just is still jealous. She needs to still get it together and warm up and like be a little bit nicer, but I think she is getting there. I saw glimmers of hope like a week ago,” Kim said. “She’s not like harmful. She’s not like hurting him or anything.”

“No, she’s adorable,” MJ added. To which Kim replied, “She just doesn’t want boys in her room.”
Photos: Instagram, Twitter
