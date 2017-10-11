Lea Seydoux Opens Up About Being Sexually Harassed By Harvey Weinstein: 'I Had To Defend Myself'

Lea Seydoux is the latest actress to bravely reveal she was sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein.

The 32-year-old French actress, who worked with Harvey on Inglorious Basterds, opened up about how he jumped on her and tried to kiss her.

“We met in the lobby of his hotel. His assistant, a young woman, was there. All throughout the evening, he flirted and stared at me as if I was a piece of meat,. He acted as if he were considering me for a role. But I knew that was bulls**t. I knew it, because I could see it in his eyes. He had a lecherous look. He was using his power to get sex,” she said in an opt-ed piece for The Guardian.

Lea added that once his assistant left “he started losing control.”

“We were talking on the sofa when he suddenly jumped on me and tried to kiss me. I had to defend myself. He’s big and fat, so I had to be forceful to resist him. I left his room, thoroughly disgusted. I wasn’t afraid of him, though. Because I knew what kind of man he was all along,” Lea wrote.

Since then, Lea says she has heard of Harvey sleeping with many other actresses and went on to discuss other Hollywood executives who have sexually harassed her.

Read Lea‘s entire piece on The Guardian.