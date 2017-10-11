Top Stories
Ben Affleck Apologizes to Hilarie Burton for Groping Incident

Celebrities React to Eminem's Donald Trump Freestyle Rap

Cara Delevingne Recounts Terrifying Encounter with Harvey Weinstein

Wed, 11 October 2017 at 3:11 pm

Liam Payne Spills on Touring Without Baby Bear & Cheryl Cole

Liam Payne Spills on Touring Without Baby Bear & Cheryl Cole

Liam Payne is heartbroken when he has to leave his family behind to go on tour!

The 24-year-old singer opened up about leaving Cheryl Cole and their six-month-old son Bear while attending a Z100 event on Tuesday (October 10) in New York City.

“He’s going to stay with his mom until we really figure out what we’re doing,” Liam told Us Weekly of the family’s plans once he’s on tour.

He added, “It’s going to be difficult. It’s hard being away, but time differences with babies and stuff — it’s really hard on them. I don’t want to drag him around the world for, you know, just for my sanity. We’ll do it when the time’s right.”

10+ pictures inside of Liam Payne at a Z100 event….
