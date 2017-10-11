Liam Payne Spills on Touring Without Baby Bear & Cheryl Cole

Liam Payne is heartbroken when he has to leave his family behind to go on tour!

The 24-year-old singer opened up about leaving Cheryl Cole and their six-month-old son Bear while attending a Z100 event on Tuesday (October 10) in New York City.

“He’s going to stay with his mom until we really figure out what we’re doing,” Liam told Us Weekly of the family’s plans once he’s on tour.

He added, “It’s going to be difficult. It’s hard being away, but time differences with babies and stuff — it’s really hard on them. I don’t want to drag him around the world for, you know, just for my sanity. We’ll do it when the time’s right.”

