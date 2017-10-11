Top Stories
Hilarie Burton Says Ben Affleck Groped Her on 'TRL'

Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Says She Feels 'Very Bad' for Him

Harvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman Announces Separation, Calls His Actions 'Unforgivable'

Wed, 11 October 2017 at 1:33 am

Luke Evans Has Perfected the Tight T-Shirt Look This Week!

Luke Evans Has Perfected the Tight T-Shirt Look This Week!

We all know Luke Evans has a hot body (see the speedo photos now!) and he’s been dressing it to perfection this week in New York City!

The 38-year-old actor was seen wearing a white tee while heading into the Late Show with Stephen Colbert studios on Tuesday (October 10) in the Big Apple.

Luke changed into a tight black t-shirt while leaving the studio and posing for photos with fans.

The day before, while doing press for his new movie Professor Marston and the Wonder Women, Luke was in another tight shirt that put his muscles on display!

15+ pictures inside of Luke Evans perfecting the tight t-shirt look…

luke evans has perfected the tight t shirt look this week 01
luke evans has perfected the tight t shirt look this week 02
luke evans has perfected the tight t shirt look this week 03
luke evans has perfected the tight t shirt look this week 04
luke evans has perfected the tight t shirt look this week 05
luke evans has perfected the tight t shirt look this week 06
luke evans has perfected the tight t shirt look this week 07
luke evans has perfected the tight t shirt look this week 08
luke evans has perfected the tight t shirt look this week 09
luke evans has perfected the tight t shirt look this week 10
luke evans has perfected the tight t shirt look this week 11
luke evans has perfected the tight t shirt look this week 12
luke evans has perfected the tight t shirt look this week 13
luke evans has perfected the tight t shirt look this week 14
luke evans has perfected the tight t shirt look this week 15
luke evans has perfected the tight t shirt look this week 16
luke evans has perfected the tight t shirt look this week 17
luke evans has perfected the tight t shirt look this week 18
luke evans has perfected the tight t shirt look this week 19

Credit: Getty, WENN; Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline, INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Luke Evans

