Luke Evans Says Martin Gaye Helped 'Professor Marston' Cast Get Through Polyamorous Love Scenes!

Luke Evans was all smiles while making an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday evening (October 10) in New York City.

The 38-year-old actor recalled the time he made host Stephen slightly jealous during a Colbert family vacation in New Zealand, and also opened up about having a polyamorous relationship with co-stars Bella Heathcote and Rebecca Hall in his latest film Professor Marston and the Wonder Woman.

“It’s never easy especially when you have ten middle-aged, sweaty, camera crew men and boom operators starting at you,” Luke said of filming the steamy love scenes with Bella and Rebecca. “The director Angela decided that she would play some music to sort of loosen us up. So we’re very nervous, the three of us having to do some dress up, and she puts this song on as we’re about to get ready for it. “Let’s Get It On” comes out of the speakers and we just busted out laughing.”



