Margot Robbie Clarifies '100%' On Tonya Harding's Side Statement On 'GMA' - Watch Here!

Margot Robbie is all smiles as she makes her way inside the Good Morning America studios on Wednesday morning to promote her latest film Goodbye Christopher Robin on Wednesday (October 11) in New York City.

During the interview, the 27-year-old actress also revealed that her statement in the latest issue of W magazine about being “100 percent” on Tonya Harding‘s side was taken out of context.

“Yeah, that was really taken out of context actually. Truly what I was saying is that as an actor my job is to find my characters point of view and then believe that 100 percent,” Margot told the GMA audience. “When I started the project looking at all the information and the facts I didn’t really know what to make of it. That’s kind of the cool thing about the film is you see everyone’s perspective and it can contradict each other all the time.”

“But because I play Tonya I’m like 100% on her side the way I’m 100% on Queen Elizabeth’s side and Harley’s side and Daphne’s side,” Margot added. “You have to believe what they’re saying is the absolute truth to delivers it with conviction.”

Margot‘s Goodbye Christopher Robin co-star Domhnall Gleeson was spotted heading into the GMA studios shortly after her appearance.



