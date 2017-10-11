Top Stories
Hilarie Burton Says Ben Affleck Groped Her on 'TRL'

Hilarie Burton Says Ben Affleck Groped Her on 'TRL'

Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Says She Feels 'Very Bad' for Him

Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Says She Feels 'Very Bad' for Him

Harvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman Announces Separation, Calls His Actions 'Unforgivable'

Harvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman Announces Separation, Calls His Actions 'Unforgivable'

Wed, 11 October 2017 at 1:52 am

Mark Ruffalo Accidentally Live Streams Audio from 'Thor: Ragnarok' at World Premiere

Mark Ruffalo Accidentally Live Streams Audio from 'Thor: Ragnarok' at World Premiere

Mark Ruffalo poses with his wife Sunrise Coigney at the premiere of his new movie Thor: Ragnarok on Tuesday (October 10) at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

The 49-year-old actor, who brought his kids to the event, accidentally live streamed audio from the film on his Instagram feed.

After doing a live stream from the red carpet, Mark seemingly forgot to turn off the feed and put his phone in his pocket. Thousands of fans were watching the feed and commenting on when they thought Mark would realize it was still live. Audio from the film could be heard with laughter from the audience audible. Eventually, the feed cut off, but it’s not clear if Mark realized what was happening or if the phone ended the stream on its own.

Other stars in attendance at the premiere included director Taika Waititi, Karl Urban, and Jeff Goldblum with wife Emilie Livingston.
Just Jared on Facebook
mark ruffalo thor ragnarok premiere 01
mark ruffalo thor ragnarok premiere 02
mark ruffalo thor ragnarok premiere 03
mark ruffalo thor ragnarok premiere 04
mark ruffalo thor ragnarok premiere 05
mark ruffalo thor ragnarok premiere 06
mark ruffalo thor ragnarok premiere 07
mark ruffalo thor ragnarok premiere 08
mark ruffalo thor ragnarok premiere 09
mark ruffalo thor ragnarok premiere 10
mark ruffalo thor ragnarok premiere 11
mark ruffalo thor ragnarok premiere 12
mark ruffalo thor ragnarok premiere 13
mark ruffalo thor ragnarok premiere 14
mark ruffalo thor ragnarok premiere 15
mark ruffalo thor ragnarok premiere 16
mark ruffalo thor ragnarok premiere 17
mark ruffalo thor ragnarok premiere 18
mark ruffalo thor ragnarok premiere 19
mark ruffalo thor ragnarok premiere 20
mark ruffalo thor ragnarok premiere 21
mark ruffalo thor ragnarok premiere 22
mark ruffalo thor ragnarok premiere 23
mark ruffalo thor ragnarok premiere 24
mark ruffalo thor ragnarok premiere 25
mark ruffalo thor ragnarok premiere 26
mark ruffalo thor ragnarok premiere 27

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Emilie Livingston, Jeff Goldblum, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo, Sunrise Coigney, Taika Waititi, Thor: Ragnarok

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Nelly's ex-girlfriend Ashanti is speaking out about his rape accusations - TMZ
  • Jordan Fisher is sharing his adoption story - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Winslet and other celebrities are speaking out against Harvey Weinstein - TooFab
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi just released its first full trailer - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Tiffany Thornton is defending her new marriage following her husband's passing in 2015 - Just Jared Jr