Mark Ruffalo Accidentally Live Streams Audio from 'Thor: Ragnarok' at World Premiere

Mark Ruffalo poses with his wife Sunrise Coigney at the premiere of his new movie Thor: Ragnarok on Tuesday (October 10) at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

The 49-year-old actor, who brought his kids to the event, accidentally live streamed audio from the film on his Instagram feed.

After doing a live stream from the red carpet, Mark seemingly forgot to turn off the feed and put his phone in his pocket. Thousands of fans were watching the feed and commenting on when they thought Mark would realize it was still live. Audio from the film could be heard with laughter from the audience audible. Eventually, the feed cut off, but it’s not clear if Mark realized what was happening or if the phone ended the stream on its own.

Other stars in attendance at the premiere included director Taika Waititi, Karl Urban, and Jeff Goldblum with wife Emilie Livingston.