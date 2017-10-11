Top Stories
Hilarie Burton Says Ben Affleck Groped Her on 'TRL'

Celebrities React to Eminem's Donald Trump Freestyle Rap

Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Says She Feels 'Very Bad' for Him

Wed, 11 October 2017 at 11:44 am

Mark Zuckerberg Apologizes for Insensitive Virtual Reality Tour of Puerto Rico

  • Mark Zuckerberg has issued an apology for doing a VR tour of hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico – TMZ
  • Major spoilers for you CW superhero fans! - Just Jared Jr
  • Rose McGowan is calling out Ben AffleckLainey Gossip
  • Twitter is not having Lindsay Lohan‘s defense of Harvey WeinsteinTooFab
  • Spencer and Heidi Pratt debut their newborn son – MTV
  • Is This Is Us setting up Kevin for an addiction problem? – Popsugar
    just send goods and help!!