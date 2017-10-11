Wed, 11 October 2017 at 11:44 am
Mark Zuckerberg Apologizes for Insensitive Virtual Reality Tour of Puerto Rico
- Mark Zuckerberg has issued an apology for doing a VR tour of hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico – TMZ
- Major spoilers for you CW superhero fans! - Just Jared Jr
- Rose McGowan is calling out Ben Affleck – Lainey Gossip
- Twitter is not having Lindsay Lohan‘s defense of Harvey Weinstein – TooFab
- Spencer and Heidi Pratt debut their newborn son – MTV
- Is This Is Us setting up Kevin for an addiction problem? – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Mark Zuckerberg, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet