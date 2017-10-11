Top Stories
Hilarie Burton Says Ben Affleck Groped Her on 'TRL'

Hilarie Burton Says Ben Affleck Groped Her on 'TRL'

Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Says She Feels 'Very Bad' for Him

Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Says She Feels 'Very Bad' for Him

Harvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman Announces Separation, Calls His Actions 'Unforgivable'

Harvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman Announces Separation, Calls His Actions 'Unforgivable'

Wed, 11 October 2017 at 12:17 am

Matt Damon Tries to Ruin Chris Hemsworth's 'Kimmel' Interview

Matt Damon Tries to Ruin Chris Hemsworth's 'Kimmel' Interview

Matt Damon pops up on the screen behind Chris Hemsworth during the actor’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to try and ruin the interview on Tuesday (October 10) in Hollywood.

In a long-running joke on the late night show, Matt is always waiting in a green room backstage and Jimmy never has time to let the actor appear on the show.

While Jimmy was talking to Mark Ruffalo and Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi backstage, Matt popped up in the frame and Jimmy said he should stay in his special room.

“I didn’t invite him. I mean, I’m friends with him,” Chris joked. “I feel sorry for him. He has nothing and I saw a friend in need so I decided to extend a handshake.”

In response to the photos of the two guys vacationing together, Chris said that Matt “showed up at my house in Australia, uninvited.”

Pictured inside: Matt and his wife Luciana Damon at the premiere of Thor: Ragnarok that night at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.


Matt Damon Ruins Chris Hemsworth Interview
Just Jared on Facebook
matt damon tries to ruin chris hemsworths kimmel interview 01
matt damon tries to ruin chris hemsworths kimmel interview 02
matt damon tries to ruin chris hemsworths kimmel interview 03
matt damon tries to ruin chris hemsworths kimmel interview 04
matt damon tries to ruin chris hemsworths kimmel interview 05

Credit: Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com; Photos: ABC, Getty, INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Chris Hemsworth, Jimmy Kimmel, Luciana Damon, Matt Damon

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Nelly's ex-girlfriend Ashanti is speaking out about his rape accusations - TMZ
  • Jordan Fisher is sharing his adoption story - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Winslet and other celebrities are speaking out against Harvey Weinstein - TooFab
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi just released its first full trailer - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Tiffany Thornton is defending her new marriage following her husband's passing in 2015 - Just Jared Jr