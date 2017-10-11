Matt Damon Tries to Ruin Chris Hemsworth's 'Kimmel' Interview

Matt Damon pops up on the screen behind Chris Hemsworth during the actor’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to try and ruin the interview on Tuesday (October 10) in Hollywood.

In a long-running joke on the late night show, Matt is always waiting in a green room backstage and Jimmy never has time to let the actor appear on the show.

While Jimmy was talking to Mark Ruffalo and Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi backstage, Matt popped up in the frame and Jimmy said he should stay in his special room.

“I didn’t invite him. I mean, I’m friends with him,” Chris joked. “I feel sorry for him. He has nothing and I saw a friend in need so I decided to extend a handshake.”

In response to the photos of the two guys vacationing together, Chris said that Matt “showed up at my house in Australia, uninvited.”

Pictured inside: Matt and his wife Luciana Damon at the premiere of Thor: Ragnarok that night at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.



