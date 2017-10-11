Meet 'Happy Death Day' Actress Ruby Modine with These 10 Fun Facts! (Exclusive)

Ruby Modine is starring in the upcoming horror movie Happy Death Day and she’s opening up about herself in a new 10 Fun Facts feature!

The 27-year-old actress is the daughter of actor Matthew Modine and she is best known for her work on the Showtime series Shameless.

Here is what Ruby shared with us:

1. The sexy one eyed wink? Can’t do it. I blink both eyes every time.

2. Photography and writing has been a passion of mine for years.

3. Painting and Pizza Hut are one of my favorite pastimes.

4. I’ve always liked video games! We’re playing Mortal Combat X right now. Left for Dead is next.

5. I have five new songs written on my phone.

6. I’m terrified of flies. It’s not a joke.

7. When I paint I get more paint on me than on the canvas. Colorful footprints are the best!

8. I’ve had every hair color of the rainbow.

9. Laughing until my face hurts and I can barely breathe? Heaven.

10. I love bed.

Make sure to see Happy Death Day in theaters on October 13!