Natasha Bedingfield Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Matthew Robinson!

Wed, 11 October 2017 at 5:22 pm

Natasha Bedingfield and husband Matthew Robinson are expecting their first baby together!

The 35-year-old “Unwritten” singer took to Instagram to confirm the news with a cute photo of the couple.

“Matt and I are thrilled to share with you all that we are bringing a new little life into the world! We can’t wait to embark on this amazing journey together 👶🏼🍼🌈🎈A huge thanks to my friend @itstroyjensen for capturing this wonderful moment in time for us,” she captioned the pic, showing off her baby bump alongside her husband.

Congratulations to the happy couple!
