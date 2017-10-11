Top Stories
Wed, 11 October 2017 at 1:26 pm

Noah Cyrus Performs 'Again' on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Now!

Noah Cyrus Performs 'Again' on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Now!

Noah Cyrus just took the stage for an epic performance of her new single “Again!”

The 17-year-old singer stepped out for an appearance on The Tonight Show on Tuesday evening (October 10) in New York City.

After the performance, Noah took to her Twitter to thank the show for having her.

“had a blast performing Again last night on @fallontonight,” Noah wrote.

She added, “its such an honor to perform on this stage! thank you to the whole @fallontonight fam for having us & everyone for all the love for ‘again’!”

Noah also played a fun game of Password alongside Mandy Moore and Shaquille O’Neal.

Watch Noah‘s performance below…
Photos: NBC
