Pink Clarifies Tweets About Having Hope for Donald Trump

Pink took to Twitter on Wednesday (October 11) to clarify some things after she previously tweeted, “there’s still hope for you @POTUS. It’s what the world needs.”

Today, Pink clarified that she’s not a Donald Trump supporter and she wasn’t trying to endorse him with the tweet.

“I did not vote for Trump. That tweet was not an endorsement. I’m as disgusted as you. To even imagine a person like me would endorse him Is ridiculous and assinine. I’m a person that has always fought for equality and love. And I always will. He either needs to CHANGE or…” Pink tweeted.

“The rest of our government needs to protect us from him and his appalling behavior,” she added.