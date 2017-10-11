Pink Regrets Picking Between Team Katy & Team Taylor: 'I Should've Just Kept My Mouth Shut'

Top Stories
Pink is speaking out against pitting pop stars against each other.

The 38-year-old Beautiful Trauma singer revealed to the LA Times that she briefly got caught up in some unwanted drama when asked “Team Katy or Team Taylor?” during a radio interview in August. She ultimately picked Taylor – but seems to regret that she even made a pick at all.

“I should’ve just kept my mouth shut, because I don’t believe that. I don’t care. But I felt rushed and I didn’t know what to do. And I paid for it, because then the next day: ‘Pink is Team Taylor,’” she explained.

She also reacted to the climate of pop star feuds in general: “It surprises me how snarky it’s gotten. There were always these feuds between rock stars — I mean, if you like Oasis, there’s always a feud. But it’s gotten pretty bad. And we’re giving our power away by playing into it,” she said.

For more from Pink, head to LAtimes.com.
