Pink Tells Trump He's Doing a Terrible Job, But There's Still Hope for Him

Pink stops by The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show for an interview on Tuesday morning (October 10) in New York City.

The 38-year-old singer took to Twitter the night before to send a message to President Trump.

“@POTUS you are doing a terrible job. Worse than every other job you’ve done terrible at. Do you seriously have time to worry about the NFL?” Pink tweeted.

“I’ve seen people change and turn their lives around. There’s still hope for you @POTUS. It’s what the world needs,” she added.