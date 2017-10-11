Police Respond to 911 Call Made by Harvey Weinstein's Daughter

Harvey Weinstein‘s 22-year-old daughter Remy Weinstein called the police on Wednesday morning (October 11) to say that her father was suicidal, according to TMZ.

Harvey, who is under fire for a series of sexual harassment allegations brought to light over the past week, was allegedly arguing with his daughter when she called 911 and reported her father as “suicidal and depressed.”

According to the report, Harvey had already left by the time the police showed up. Remy then told cops upon their arrival that no suicidal statements were made and it was “purely a family dispute.”

Harvey is allegedly still in Los Angeles, but planning to head out of town, possibly to a treatment facility.