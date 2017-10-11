Ricky Martin & Fiance Jwan Yosef Celebrate His 'Ocean Drive' Cover with Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief Benefit!

Ricky Martin holds hands with his fiance Jwan Yosef as he hits the carpet at his Ocean Drive Magazine October Issue Celebration held at Wall at the W Hotel on Tuesday (October 10) in Miami Beach, Fla.

The 45-year-old entertainer and Jwan were joined by partners INFINITI and W South Beach to celebrate the new issue as well as raise crucial funds for hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.

In the mag, Ricky opens up about falling in love with Jwan: “I love what I feel when I’m in a relationship. I was single for two and a half years, so I had fun,” Ricky said. “I was a single man out of the closet and I said, ‘Let’s have a good time.’ And then I met Jwan, and from the moment we shook hands for the first time, I knew this was special. He felt the same thing, and then everything was so organic. You cannot force things, and when things are very evident you just have to go with the flow and enjoy and help the inevitable in this case.”