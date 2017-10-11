Rihanna Rocks White Boots for a Night Out on the Town in NYC!

Rihanna is looking fresh as ever!

The 29-year-old “Wild Thoughts” singer was spotted hitting the town on Wednesday night (October 11) in New York City.

Rih rocked a pair of white boots with a beige shirt and blue jeans while strutting through the streets.

She also showed off the sick look on her Instagram: “thanks. @virgilabloh @off____white,” she wrote.

Rih‘s also got a lot to be excited about this week: she’s about drop her Galaxy collection as part of her highly successful Fenty Beauty line on Friday (October 13).

That Rihanna reign just won’t let up!