Ryan Phillippe Rocks Crutches While Catching Flight Out of LAX

Ryan Phillippe arrived at LAX Airport sporting his crutches today.

The 43-year-old actor showed off his tattooed arm muscles while heading to his gate on Wednesday (October 11) in Los Angeles.

He kept it casual in a white t-shirt, black jeans, and boots. Ryan also wore a black baseball cap, backpack, and a pair of shades hung on his tee.

Back in July, Ryan shared a photo of himself in the hospital after breaking his leg.

He later revealed that the injury occurred after a freak accident while out with family. “My leg is badly broken & required surgical attention, but i will make a full recovery, am in good hands, and will be back in action soon,” he shared.

ICYMI, Ryan‘s rep recently released a statement over allegations that he assaulted his ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt.