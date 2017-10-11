Top Stories
Wed, 11 October 2017 at 10:31 pm

Ryan Phillippe Rocks Crutches While Catching Flight Out of LAX

Ryan Phillippe Rocks Crutches While Catching Flight Out of LAX

Ryan Phillippe arrived at LAX Airport sporting his crutches today.

The 43-year-old actor showed off his tattooed arm muscles while heading to his gate on Wednesday (October 11) in Los Angeles.

He kept it casual in a white t-shirt, black jeans, and boots. Ryan also wore a black baseball cap, backpack, and a pair of shades hung on his tee.

Back in July, Ryan shared a photo of himself in the hospital after breaking his leg.

He later revealed that the injury occurred after a freak accident while out with family. “My leg is badly broken & required surgical attention, but i will make a full recovery, am in good hands, and will be back in action soon,” he shared.

ICYMI, Ryan‘s rep recently released a statement over allegations that he assaulted his ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt.

