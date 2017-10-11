Ryan Seacrest's Girlfriend Shayna Taylor Makes Guest Appearance on 'Live!' Bake-Off

Ryan Seacrest‘s girlfriend Shayna Taylor is putting her baking skills to the test!

The model and chef taught Ryan and co-host Kelly Ripa how to make a guilt-free banana bread as part of a bake-off between herself and producer Michael Gelman‘s wife.

Shayna, who runs a blog called My Bikini Kitchen, and Ryan made super cute baking partners as they teased each other about what it’s like in their kitchen at home.

Ryan even adorably called her the “greatest chef in town!”

Watch the entire segment below…