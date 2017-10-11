Scott Disick Seems Angry About Kourtney Kardashian's Dinner Date in 'KUWTK' Clip

Kourtney Kardashian drops off her son Mason at his art class on Tuesday (October 10) in Calabasas, Calif.

On this past Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney gave Scott Disick a head’s up that she went on a date with someone else.

“Last night I went to dinner with a guy and was photographed and I just felt like I should give Scott a heads up out of respect, even though he hasn’t done the same to me in the past,” Kourtney said in a confessional. “But the photos never ended up coming out in the end so it was pretty much all for nothing.”

“He was screaming at the top of his lungs,” Khloe said when she witnessed the conversation.

Scott was clearly angry and screaming on the other end of the phone. You can watch a clip of the interaction below…