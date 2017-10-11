Top Stories
Hilarie Burton Says Ben Affleck Groped Her on 'TRL'

Hilarie Burton Says Ben Affleck Groped Her on 'TRL'

Celebrities React to Eminem's Donald Trump Freestyle Rap

Celebrities React to Eminem's Donald Trump Freestyle Rap

Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Says She Feels 'Very Bad' for Him

Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Says She Feels 'Very Bad' for Him

Wed, 11 October 2017 at 12:42 pm

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Couple Up For Shopping Trip

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Couple Up For Shopping Trip

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie stepped out for a little shopping this week!

The couple were joined by a group of friends as they made a stop at Barneys on Tuesday (October 10) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Sofia and Scott both kept it casual in black tops as they made their way out of the department store.

Since revealing that they are dating, the couple have been spending lots of time jet setting around the globe!

Scott and Sofia were recently spotted on a romantic trip to Mexico and hanging together in Miami.
Just Jared on Facebook
sofia richie scott disick shopping with friends 01
sofia richie scott disick shopping with friends 02
sofia richie scott disick shopping with friends 03
sofia richie scott disick shopping with friends 04
sofia richie scott disick shopping with friends 05
sofia richie scott disick shopping with friends 06
sofia richie scott disick shopping with friends 07

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rose McGowan slams Ben Affleck over his comments on Harvey Weinstein's sexual harassment scandal - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch reveals what she won't do for a role - Just Jared Jr
  • Tara Reid reunites with one of her American Pie co-stars - TooFab
  • Ana de Armas reveals her first impression of Ryan Gosling - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch the new Freakish trailer - Just Jared Jr