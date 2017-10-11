Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Couple Up For Shopping Trip

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie stepped out for a little shopping this week!

The couple were joined by a group of friends as they made a stop at Barneys on Tuesday (October 10) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Sofia and Scott both kept it casual in black tops as they made their way out of the department store.

Since revealing that they are dating, the couple have been spending lots of time jet setting around the globe!

Scott and Sofia were recently spotted on a romantic trip to Mexico and hanging together in Miami.