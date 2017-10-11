Top Stories
Hilarie Burton Says Ben Affleck Groped Her on 'TRL'

Celebrities React to Eminem's Donald Trump Freestyle Rap

Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Says She Feels 'Very Bad' for Him

Wed, 11 October 2017 at 1:00 pm

Serinda Swan Goes in Disguise to Scare Fans at Knott's Scary Farm! (Exclusive Video)

Halloween is one of our favorite times of the year at JustJared.com and for the latest post in our 31 Days of Halloween series, we sent Serinda Swan to Knott’s Scary Farm to dress up in disguise and scare some unsuspecting fans!

The Inhumans actress teamed up with our host Oliver Trevena to go through a full makeup session and turn into the creepy creatures. They learned how to properly scare people during a “scare school” session and then they put their new skills to the test inside the park.

There are 1,000 monsters in the park at any given time, so Serinda and Oliver sure were able to blend in. Fans definitely were not able to recognize them!

Knott’s Scary Farm is open now until October 31, so don’t miss out on the fun scares!



